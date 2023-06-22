On Saturday, Jacque Fritz was riding his motorized bike down the 4300 block of NW Evangeline Thruway Frontage Road on Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle and left for dead.
A couple from Carencro spotted him on the side of the highway and stayed with him until help arrived.
A suspect, 25-year-old Alex Ardoin, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of felony hit and run.
Krystal Romero, Fritz' sister, says her brother had guardian angels that night.
Megan and Charles White are expecting their fourth child in October. They were driving home from grocery shopping when they spotted a shoe in the middle of the road. Megan says it was a gut instinct that made them turn back around and inspect.
"We doubled back and went a little slower and we saw him just in the grass on the side. Him and his bike, [Jacque] wasn't moving and we immediately pulled over," Megan White told KATC. "Charles jumped right out of the car and went speak with him and I didn't even know he was conscious. I was on the phone with 911."
Romero will be hosting a baby shower for Megan and Charles at Prejean's as a way to thank them for saving her brother's life.
