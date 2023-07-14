The Grand Coteau police chief has been arrested on marijuana distribution charges, according to St. Landry Parish authorities.
Police Chief Jeffery Guilbeau was arrested on two charges of felony marijuana distribution, three counts of obstruction of justice, three counts of malfeasance in office and one misdemeanor theft on Thursday, a St. Landry Parish press release said.
Guilbeau was arrested along with Heather Landry of Grand Coteau at his home. The relationship between her and Guilbeau is unknown. He is in custody in St. Landry Parish Jail and a bond has yet to be issued.
“About four weeks ago we received information from concerned citizens in Grand Coteau regarding suspicious activity with the Chief.” St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said. “We questioned them extensively and he finally confessed to everything we had on him.”
Guilbeau did not admit to how long the drug dealing was happening, Guidroz said. But through their investigation they believe it was happening for three to four months.
While the charges only cite marijuana distribution, Guidroz said he was told that other drugs were involved. The drugs were obtained through evidence and seizures, Guidroz said. No drugs were found in his Grand Coteau home.
“It not just [marijuana],” Guidroz said, “[he obtain it] through evidence and drugs he seized from others.”
Guilbeau and Landry were compliant with narcotic detectives when they decided to conduct and ‘knock and talk’ at his home and were forthcoming when questioned, Guidroz said.
“He was convinced we had the information correct,” Guidroz said, “and he decided to give it up.”