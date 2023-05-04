Lafayette firefighters responded Tuesday to a house fire in the 200 block of Vanburen Drive.
When firefighters arrived on scene, flames were venting through the front window and door under the carport, according to a statement from LFD.
Crews were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes. The single-family dwelling sustained heavy fire damage.
The occupants of the house were safely outside when emergency crews arrived on scene, according to LFD.
The fire started when a teenager in the home was preparing to fry some food. A pot of grease ignited, catching the cabinets and other combustibles on fire.
A younger brother walked in the house and discovered the kitchen fire. He quickly alerted his brother and they exited the dwelling without any injuries.
Fire officials determined the pot of grease was left unattended.
The fire spread quickly, causing substantial fire and smoke damage throughout the home. The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.
