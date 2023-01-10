A 60-year-old man was killed in Vermilion Parish Monday night while biking on La. 717, Louisiana State Police said.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. on La. 717 near Ellie Benoit Road. Allen J. Vincent, 60, of Gueydan, was riding a bicycling east in the westbound lane when a driver in a 2016 Toyota Tundra traveling west struck him head-on. Vincent was thrown from his bike in the crash, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
The 60-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Vincent was not wearing a helmet, and though his bike was equipped with lights it’s unclear if they were working at the time of the crash. The driver of the Tundra was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the collision, the statement said.
Toxicology samples were taken from Vincent and the driver of the Tundra for analysis, Gossen said.