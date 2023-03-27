A former Town of Washington employee was arrested on theft and malfeasance charges after allegations she conned a man into sending his traffic citation payment to her personal CashApp account and stole the funds.
The accusations were made in December by a current Washington town employee after the victim called the town clerk to inquire why a traffic citation from 2018 had been sent to collections, resulting in the suspension of his driver’s license, St. Landry Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement.
The town clerk researched the citation and determined no payment was received.
The victim reported that after the citation was issued on March 2, 2018, he called the town office and spoke to an employee named Erica. He shared that he could not come pay the citation in person and asked about alternate payment methods. Erica told him the fine payment could be made via CashApp, and provided her personal account ID to the victim, Guidroz said.
The victim had a receipt for the $668 CashApp transaction completed on March 5, 2018.
Investigators secured a search warrant for the CashApp account belonging to 38-year-old Erica Zacharie of Opelousas and found a record of the victim’s payment and confirmed the account ID provided to the victim matched Zacharie’s account, the statement said.
“Other documentation from Cash App also confirmed that Erica Zacharie received citation payments from several other people whose citation payments should have been submitted to the Town of Washington,” Guidroz said.
Zacharie denied having a Cash App account and receiving the victim’s payment.
The 38-year-old turned herself in at the St. Landry Parish Jail on Saturday after an arrest warrant was issued. She was booked on a count each of malfeasance in office and theft. Her bond is currently set at $6,000, Guidroz said.