Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has made another early decision on the fate of a police chief hire, this time confirming Chief Judith Estorge to the full-time position before the end of her probationary period.
Guillory’s administration announced Thursday that he had confirmed Estorge in the position effective Aug. 1, three months before her one-year probationary period was set to conclude on Nov. 1. Now confirmed, Estorge is afforded civil service rights and protection through the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board.
“Over the past nine months I’ve worked closely with Chief Estorge, and she’s earned my respect and admiration. I’m confident in her abilities to lead the Lafayette Police Department and serve Lafayette. She has earned the respect of the force and the community,” Guillory said in a statement.
Estorge grew up in Lafayette and joined the Lafayette Police Department in December 1993, serving as a patrol officer, OWI task force member, motor officer and detective before rising through the ranks to serve as a patrol sergeant, a watch commander, the patrol support lieutenant and most recently before her appointment, a precinct captain.
The Lafayette native is the first woman and openly LGBTQ+ person to hold the department’s top leadership position.
Since assuming the role, Estorge has emphasized community policing as a top department priority, executing quarterly neighborhood walks, re-instituting the department’s chaplain program, hosting casual Coffee with a Cop meet-and-greets, resurfacing the department’s citizen police academy and meeting with community groups.
Estorge said in an interview with The Acadiana Advocate in January that other priorities include enhanced training opportunities for all officers and investing in recruitment and retention of officers.
“I’m committed to community policing and officers being properly trained and equipped to do their job. I’m always encouraged by the words of Gandhi, ‘Be the change you wish to see in the world,’” Estorge said in a statement.
Guillory’s early confirmation of Estorge is the reverse of his approach to his last chief appointment, Thomas Glover, whom Guillory terminated 10 months into his probationary period in October 2021.
Glover has since challenged his termination before the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Board, which upheld his dismissal, and has taken his case to the 15th Judicial District Court. He has also filed a federal lawsuit against Lafayette Consolidated Government alleging racial discrimination in his firing.
Just over a year passed between Glover’s dismissal and Estorge’s appointment, during which two interim chiefs led the department.