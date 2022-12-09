A home was damaged in a Street of Love house fire Friday morning but no one was injured, the Lafayette Fire Department said.
Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Street of Love and found the outside of a home on fire around 9:35 a.m. The flames were spreading to the front porch and attic of the home. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters determined the home suffered moderate damage, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
No one was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation, Trahan said.