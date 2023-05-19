Human remains, a strange note and other items possibly disturbed from a grave were found arranged at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne on Thursday.
The Rayne Police Department said staff at the South Adams Avenue church discovered the odd scene around 7 a.m. and reported it to police. The “skeletal remains, a note with symbols and other items possibly taken from a grave” were “arranged in a peculiar manner” outside the church’s side entrance, a statement said.
“Our priority is to identify the remains and understand the circumstances surrounding their placement at the church. This is a highly unusual situation, and we're treating it with the gravity it deserves," Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly said in a statement. "We are currently working closely with the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office to expedite the identification process.”
The contents of the note were not disclosed by law enforcement, but the police department said there is no evidence to suggest a current threat to public safety exists.
Anyone with information about the remains is urged to call the Rayne Police Department at (337) 334-4215 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 789-TIPS.