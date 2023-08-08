An inmate died by suicide in Ville Platte City Jail on Monday night, according to officials.
Jeremy Ben, 25, hung himself during shift change at the jail, said Vinita Doucet, Ville Platte City Jail supervisor.
Ben was transferred to the jail last week, she said. He was booked on charges of illegal use of a weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm at another facility.
Doucet said that the jail has 24/7 surveillance of inmates. But between shift changes, Ben hung himself. The jail also does random and regular checks to ensure the safety of inmates and correction officers, Doucet said.