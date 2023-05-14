A member of The Josh Garrett Band performing in downtown Houma sustained a wound in the head Saturday evening after a shooting occurred just over a half a mile away, according to the Houma Police Department.
Police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Sutton Avenue and Third Street close to 8:34 p.m. Officers found several shell casings but did not find a victim of the shooting.
Approximately 14 minutes later, officers responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was performing with his band at Memorial Park near the Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro when he was struck with an unknown object that was later found to be a stay bullet, police said. The department said the performer is recovering from his injuries that were found to not be life threatening.
The Houma Police Department said officers believe the bullet came from the shooting near Sutton Avenue and Third Street.