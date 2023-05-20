A male juvenile escaped from the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday by climbing over a fence, according to a press release from Lafayette Police.
Lafayette Police officers are working with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office to help capture the escapee and are currently searching the area. The juvenile is a white male approximately 5-foot-5, 130 pounds with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and orange shorts.
No other information is available at this time.