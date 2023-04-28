Two juveniles are facing misdemeanor sexual battery charges after an incident on a bus, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
A student reported earlier this week to their teacher they had been victimized while on the bus, said Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green. The teacher reported the incident to the school's resource officer who conducted an investigation.
A 13- and 14-year-old boy were arrested Friday morning in connection with the incident, Green said. The boys were booked into the juvenile detention center.
Misdemeanor sexual battery can occur when a victim's breast or buttocks are intentionally touched using any instrument or any part of the body of the offender, directly or through clothing, according to state statute.
The name of the school is being withheld to protect the victim's identity.