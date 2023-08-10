A Kaplan man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's recreational vehicle while she was inside, according to a statement from the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Hunter Harrington, 25, was booked on one count each of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated arson.
During the overnight hours of August 3, the Kaplan Fire Department responded to a report of an RV burning in the 100 block of St. Peter Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find that a female occupant had safely escaped the fire.
After assessing the scene, SFM deputies determined the fire started on the exterior of the RV and was intentionally set.
Investigators learned the victim had recently received threats from a former boyfriend, identified as Harrington. The victim reported that Harrington showed up at her home, but she would not let him in, just prior to the fire. The victim then reported receiving a threatening phone call from Harrington and within minutes discovered the outside of the camper on fire.
A warrant was issued for Harrington's arrest, and with the assistance of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, he was later located and taken into custody.