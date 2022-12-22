With duck hunting ending Sunday in the state's Coastal and West waterfowl zones — the East Zone continues through Jan. 29 — waterfowl hunters can turn their attention to geese like the specklebellies in this photograph. Except for the season on Canada geese, which ends Jan. 31, goose seasons run statewide through Feb. 12, and a statewide Conservation Order season on blue, snow and Ross' geese continues from Feb. 13 to a half-hour after sundown March 12.