Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Agents cited a Kaplan man for alleged guided hunting violations Tuesday in Vermilion Parish.
Agents cited Ryan C. Frederick, 43, for six counts of failing to comply with hunting guide rules and regulations.
Agents began investigating Frederick at the beginning of the hunting season when they were informed about his license revocation. Frederick was under a license revocation and cannot possess a hunting guide license until 2027.
On several occasions, Agents were able to set up surveillance on Frederick and observed him take customers out on guided goose hunts in a rice field near Kaplan. Frederick’s hunting guide business was called Feathered Rice Outfitters.
Agents were able to obtain customer statements about hiring Frederick for his services and found Frederick’s ledger that showed monetary payments in return for past guided hunts and future guided hunts.
Agents made contact with Frederick at his residence Tuesday and cited him for illegally guiding goose hunts.
Failing to comply with hunting guide rules and regulations brings a $400 to $950 fine per count.