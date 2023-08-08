A Kaplan man was killed in a Monday night shooting and the alleged shooter has been arrested.
A 23-year-old woman, Laquiondra St. Julien, allegedly shot and killed Chris Vidalier, 32, around 2 p.m. on the 500 block of East Sammy Kershaw Avenue.
Vidalier was transported to the Kaplan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
St. Julien was arrested 10 minutes after the shooting after eye witness reports, Kaplan Chief of Police Joshua Hardy said. She is being held at the Kaplan Police Department.
Exactly why St. Julien allegedly killed Vidalier is unclear. Hardy said that St. Julien was the cousin of Vidalier's ex-girlfriend and had a ongoing feud with him.
"Supposedly she was walking to work," Hardy said, "he was at his residence and walked by and shot him."
A person who said she was Vidalier's mother set up a donation page to fund his funeral expenses. She said he had three children.