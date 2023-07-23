A Kaplan police officer has been arrested on a third-degree rape charge, according to a statement from Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon.
The allegations stem from an incident during the early morning hours Saturday. The officer, identified as 35-year-old Terry Wayne Leopold Kraut Jr., was at a bar within the city limits of Kaplan when a female patron was preparing to leave. Kraut Jr. asked if he could bring the female home at which time she said no, according to the statement. Kraut allegedly persisted and stated that she would make it home safely. Knowing Kraut was a local police officer, the victim accepted Kraut’s offer, according to the statement. Instead of bringing her home, the victim stated that Kraut traveled to a road just outside of Kaplan city limits and committed a non-consensual sexual act on her.
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to the complaint and subsequently called out the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.
The Criminal Investigation Division obtained probable cause and an arrest warrant was secured for third-degree rape, with a bond set at $25,000.
Kraut was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center without incident and more charges are possible, according to the sheriff's office.