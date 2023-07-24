A Kaplan police officer was fired Sunday after he was arrested in Vermilion Parish on a sexual assault charge.
Kaplan Police Chief Joshua Hardy confirmed that 35-year-old Terry Wayne Leopold Kraut Jr was fired on Sunday after he was arrested by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office on a count of third-degree rape and booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail.
Kraut was a sergeant and had been with the Kaplan Police Department for four and a half years at the time of her termination, Hardy said.
The 35-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a woman after leaving a Kaplan bar early morning Saturday. The victim told investigators that she was preparing to leave the bar when Kraut offered to drive her home. She refused, but said Kraut persisted and “stated that she would make it home safely,” the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The woman knew Kraut was a local police officer and eventually accepted his offer for a ride. She reported that instead of bringing her home, the former Kaplan police officer brought her to a rural road outside of the city limits and “committed a non-consensual sexual act on her,” the sheriff’s office said.
The victim reported the assault to law enforcement and Kraut was arrested by the sheriff’s office Sunday morning. His bond was set at $25,000.
Online jail records show that Kraut was no longer in police custody as of Monday morning.