After five months on the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, Kenneth Boudreaux has resigned his appointment, citing a public employment conflict that precludes him from continuing his service.
Boudreaux, a former Lafayette city-parish councilmember, was appointed to the board in early August to fill the seat left open by Dwight Prudhomme. Boudreaux was nominated by University of Louisiana at Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie and approved by the Lafayette City Council.
Boudreaux resigned in a Monday morning email stating that his post on the board required significant research and reading of law and policy, and through his research he determined that he would not be eligible to continue serving on the board.
“Under La. R.S. 33:2476 Municipal Fire and Police civil service boards (c) (i), no member of the board shall hold a position of public employment. For this reason, solely, I submit my resignation. The record should reflect that this finding is unequivocally self-identified and self-reported, which hereby results in my voluntary resignation,” he wrote.
"The substance of this service is and has been tremendously rewarding to me," Boudreaux wrote.
Boudreaux spent 20 years as the director of youth services and programs for the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. He is a radio talk show host, the president of To The Front To The Top Consultants, a consulting and professional development firm, and does community outreach work for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Boudreaux did not specify what public employment precluded him from continuing with his board service. The Acadiana Advocate has reached out to Boudreaux for comment.
His resignation comes two days before the Fire and Police Civil Service Board’s January meeting, at which members were scheduled to consider Boudreaux’s potential recusal from the termination appeal hearing of former Lafayette police officer Pablo Estrada.
Estrada was fired in February 2021 for excessive use of force after punching a handcuffed inmate in the stomach while preparing to book the man into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center in late November 2020. Criminal charges were declined by a grand jury in May, after which Estrada’s termination appeal with the Fire and Police Civil Service Board resumed.
Allyson Melancon, attorney for Estrada, moved for Boudreaux to recuse himself from the case, or for the board to recuse him by vote, over a March 2021 episode of his KNEK Magic 104.7 show “The Community Hour” focused on Estrada’s case.
Melancon argued that Boudreaux previously expressing public opinions on the case meant his participation would be biased.
At the board’s December meeting, Boudreaux refused to recuse himself from the case and noted he was not properly notified of the motion, so did not have time to prepare. The board chose to delay hearing the motion until Wednesday’s meeting so Boudreaux could adequately respond.
Boudreaux held one of five seats on the board.
Two seats are elected by the members of the Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Fire Department from those organizations, one member is appointed by the local governing body and the other two members are chosen from a list of candidates put forward by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette president.
In December Sgt. Ron Clark was named the Lafayette Police Department’s new representative on the board. He’s scheduled to be sworn in at Wednesday’s meeting.