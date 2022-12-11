The Lafayette Police Department will have a new representative on the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board in the new year, as current board member Sgt. Paul Mouton prepares to retire from the police force.
Mouton was first elected to the board in 2017 and is in his second term. The sergeant is slated to retire from the Lafayette Police Department in mid-January. His last meeting as a board member will be Dec. 14, he said.
The board helps administer Lafayette’s civil service system for fire and police employees, which operates separately from Lafayette Consolidated Government’s civil service system.
The board hears employee appeals of discipline and termination, handles donations of annual leave to other employees in the system, posts job notices for open positions, and investigates public complaints lodged against fire and police employees, among other responsibilities.
The board has five members. One is appointed by the local governing body and two are chosen from a list of candidates put forward by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette president.
The other two are members elected from the bodies of the fire and police departments. According to the board’s rules, the representative must be a regular, full-time employee of the police department and must hold a rank below major. The representative must also live in Lafayette Parish, Mouton said.
The election is administered by the chief of police’s secretary.
A nomination period is held first. Once the slate of candidates is finalized, an election is held, including a period for absentee voting to accommodate employees who will be on leave or off shift when the election is held. Each employee casts a single ballot, signing their name into a log to ensure each person votes once before dropping their paper ballot into a sealed box, Mouton said.
The votes are then counted and audited.
All full-time employees under the department’s civil service umbrella who’ve completed their probationary period are eligible to vote, including uniformed officers, communications officers, records clerks and others, Mouton said. The board’s rules say that the police chief only votes if a tie break is required.
Mouton’s successor has already been selected.
Three candidates were nominated, but two were disqualified because they don’t live in the parish, leaving Sgt. Ron Clark unopposed. His selection will be announced to the Lafayette City Council at its next meeting and Clark will assume the position in January, Mouton said.
Clark has worked for the Lafayette Police Department for 16 years and currently serves as a supervisor in the agency’s narcotics division.
Past assignments include the department’s narcotics street team, power squad, internal affairs, SWAT, criminal investigations and the executive protection unit, a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department confirmed in an email.
Clark will complete Mouton’s unexpired term, which runs through July, and then another election will be held, Mouton said.
The outgoing board member said while the job was stressful, it was worthy work and he’s thankful and humbled that his law enforcement peers trusted him as their representative. Mouton said his advice to Clark is to follow his gut and lean on the law, board rules and guidance handed down from the Office of the State Examiner to help him come to the most fair decisions possible.
“I think it’s important that someone go in with the attitude that you have to be fair and go with what’s right is right and what's wrong is wrong, regardless of what side of the fence that may fall,” he said.