As the sun set over Pa Davis Park in Lafayette on Wednesday, community members joined the family of 1-year-old Kaci Cyprian to shed tears and offer prayers for the slain toddler.
Cyprian, a 19-month-old girl, was killed Saturday during a shooting in the 100 block of South General Marshall Street that also injured her brother, an elderly woman and two police officers. The two officers were shot while responding to a 911 call about a fight at a residence; a third officer returned fire and struck the accused shooter.
The woman and children were also struck by gunfire during the incident. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.
The agency on Thursday announced the arrest of 31-year-old John Nicholas on counts of first-degree murder in the toddler’s death and five counts of attempted first-degree murder, among other charges. Nicholas was hospitalized prior to his arrest.
Hours before the agency’s announcement, the toddler’s loved ones stood before a table bedecked with sunflowers and a portrait of the girl known as her family’s sunflower.
As The Village 337 leader Devon Norman opened the memorial with a worship song, Kaci’s brother, Kaisyn, walked to her photo and touched her face with his free hand, his other arm in a cast and sling.
The Rev. Paul Zachary of St. John Baptist Church in Opelousas said he understands the family’s anger over the child’s tragic death but called on them to keep their hearts focused on their positive memories of Kaci and the time they spent with her.
"That’s what we hold onto — the moments when you picked her up and you looked into her face, and she smiled at you. That’s what you hold onto. These are what you hold onto. Let the tragedy go. Hold onto the goodness of God,” Zachary said.
Contessa Julien of SoulCare Ministries encouraged the gathered crowd not to forget the family after Wednesday’s balloon release and memorial. The grieving process is a long journey and requires sustained encouragement and support, she said.
"The Bible tells us in first Thessalonians that we should comfort and encourage one another... Begin to call the family. Begin to check on them. Begin to text them. Begin to pass by their house to see if they’re OK. That's what real support is. That’s what real encouragement is – walking through with them. Because this will not be easy,” Julien said.
Lafayette Police Chief Judith Estorge and department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green attended the memorial and shared a moment with the toddler’s family afterward, offering hugs and words of condolence.