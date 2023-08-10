+22 Photos: Family, community mourns Lafayette toddler slain in shooting that injured officers, others Family and community members gathered for a memorial and candlelight service for 19-month-old Kaci Giselle Cyprian on Wednesday, August 9, 202…

As The Village 337 leader Devon Norman opened the memorial with a worship song, Kaci’s brother, Kaisyn, walked to her photo and touched her face with his free hand, his other arm in a cast and sling.

The Rev. Paul Zachary of St. John Baptist Church in Opelousas said he understands the family’s anger over the child’s tragic death but called on them to keep their hearts focused on their positive memories of Kaci and the time they spent with her.

"That’s what we hold onto — the moments when you picked her up and you looked into her face, and she smiled at you. That’s what you hold onto. These are what you hold onto. Let the tragedy go. Hold onto the goodness of God,” Zachary said.

Contessa Julien of SoulCare Ministries encouraged the gathered crowd not to forget the family after Wednesday’s balloon release and memorial. The grieving process is a long journey and requires sustained encouragement and support, she said.