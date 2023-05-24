A Lafayette daycare worker was arrested Tuesday after accusations she slammed a toddler to the floor when he refused to take a nap.
A report was filed by the two-year-old’s parent alleging the daycare worker, 22-year-old Clemonia Onezime, treated the boy with cruelty on April 28. The parent alleged that while working at the daycare in the 800 block of Pandora Street, the 22-year-old grabbed the toddler and slammed him to the ground when he refused to nap, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Onezime was allegedly seen placing the victim in a prone position and holding him down by pressing her thigh into his lower back.
The 22-year-old was arrested on a count of cruelty to juveniles on Tuesday, Green said.