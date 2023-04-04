One person was killed in what deputies believe was an accidental shooting on Monday, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded to the 400 block of Breton Drive around 2:15 p.m. Monday. Initial findings suggest a firearm was being cleaned when the gun was accidentally discharged. One person was struck and killed when the gun was fired, the agency said.
No arrests have been made in the case as of Tuesday afternoon, and the case remains under investigation. The name of the person killed was not released by the sheriff’s office.