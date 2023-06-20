Two people have been arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish in connection with the fatal Monday shooting on South Orleans Drive in Lafayette that left two men dead.
Lafayette Police Cpl. Kenderis Handy said in an interview with The Acadiana Advocate that suspects Alayna Moreau, 18, of Church Point, and Zaylin Sion, 21, of Lafayette, have been arrested in a joint operation by Lafayette Police Department officers and deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sion was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder and a count of illegal discharge of a weapon, while Moreau was arrested on two counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Both were booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail.
Moreau and Sion are accused in the deaths of 21-year-old Denzel Smith and 22-year-old Codie Laday, both residents of Lafayette, he said.
Smith and Laday were shot outside of a residence in the 100 block of South Orleans Drive around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Lafayette officers responded to reports of a shooting in progress and found the men suffering from gunshot wounds. Handy said there was evidence to suggest the shooting was a drive-by.
Officers rendered aid, but one of the men died at the scene and the other was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being transported by Acadian Ambulance.