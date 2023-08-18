June 27 marked one year since 47-year-old Leslie Tolliver-Johnson was killed by gunmen who opened fire on her Lafayette home. No arrests have been made in the case, and her family members don’t want another anniversary to pass without the beginnings of justice.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at Tolliver-Johnson's family home in the 600 block of Hammond Road, while Tolliver-Johnson, her husband and teenage daughter were sleeping. Investigators said evidence suggests the attack was a misidentification shooting, with Tolliver-Johnson and her family not the intended targets.
Crystal Christmas, Tolliver-Johnson's niece, was the first relative on the scene.
Read more: These 37 people were killed in Lafayette Parish homicides in 2022; see suspects, case status
Christmas said she received three consecutive phone calls from Tolliver-Johnson's daughter, Jamaria, but at first thought the teen was messing around and didn’t answer. When she picked up the third call, the then 15-year-old was screaming — gunmen had assailed their home, and her mother was hurt.
Christmas hurried to the Hammond Road home and saw an ambulance with her aunt’s body inside as paramedics attempted to save her. Her younger cousin told her that her mother’s last words were calling out to make sure she was unharmed, she said.
Stepping into their home in the aftermath felt unreal; the sofa and curtains were shredded by the gunfire and the walls were riddled with bullets, she said.
“It looked like a movie scene,” Christmas said.
Nicole Tolliver said her younger sister was sleeping when the gunmen entered her backyard and fired upward of 40 gunshots into the residence. Tolliver-Johnson was struck 13 times. Seeing her bloodied mattress afterward caused Tolliver to break down, she said.
Tolliver-Johnson and her family had only lived in the Hammond Road home for two months when the fatal shooting happened. Her car taillight had been knocked out by gunfire not long before and the Lafayette woman had been making plans to move elsewhere because she felt unsafe, her relatives said.
Coping with the pain of the 47-year-old's death has been about taking life one day at a time, her family members said.
Tolliver-Johnson's loss is felt at every family gathering and every evening spent sharing a beer outside at her father’s house; when living, she would come into the yard smiling and bouncing along to whatever Zydeco tune or music was playing, they said.
The Lafayette mother worked as a cafeteria worker for the Lafayette Parish School System and had always made her career cooking, but also used her talents for family cookouts and as a way to help others in need, her sister and niece said.
It’s been an adjustment not hearing her voice during her daily phone calls when she’d call to check in, celebrate her latest shopping deals, share about the new holiday décor she planned to decorate her home with or make jokes, her family said.
Each time Nicole Tolliver drives past Gethsemane Gardens on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where her sister is laid to rest, she takes a moment to talk to Tolliver-Johnson.
“Every time I pass ... I just say, ‘I love you, sis,’ ” Nicole Tolliver said.
You “couldn’t ask for a better child than Leslie,” her father Carroll Tolliver said.
The 76-year-old said his daughter was caring and always quick to step in with a helping hand, whether he needed groceries or a ride to run errands. She always had a smile on her face and spread that joy to others through jokes and conversation, he said.
Tolliver-Johnson was similarly attentive to her only daughter, Jamaria, whom she doted on and was protective of, her mother Anna Francis Rideaux said. The teen, currently a high school junior, is on track to graduate early. Rideaux said she knows her daughter is looking down proudly.
Though Tolliver-Johnson is a piece of Rideaux’s heart that’s been taken from her, the mother said she still holds her daughter close in death.
“Her presence is with me 24 hours a day. I’ve been wearing this, that’s her picture, since she died,” Rideaux said, gesturing to a necklace. “I have never, ever taken it off my neck.”
No arrests have been made in Tolliver-Johnson's fatal shooting. Her case is the Lafayette Police Department’s only homicide from 2022 without an arrest.
Her family is angry and pained knowing the suspects who took her life are still out in the world, acting unimpeded and potentially posing a continued danger to others.
Nicole Tolliver said it’s scary knowing the men responsible might be passing by her home or the homes of family members each day. She said she lies awake at night, wondering if her home could be targeted by shooters.
Their anger is compounded by the knowledge that people know who killed Tolliver-Johnson and they aren’t coming forward to speak up, they said.
Nicole Tolliver said on more than one occasion members of the family have been approached, either in person or through text and social media messages, by people claiming to know who assailed her sister’s home with bullets that June night, or who the intended target of the shooting was. When the family has pressed for more information, they’ve been rebuffed.
People don’t want to come forward because they either don’t want to be seen as snitches or they’re fearful they’ll be a target for violence, the family said.
“If someone shot up your family house, you would want to know,” Carroll Tolliver said.
The family’s frustration isn’t solely focused on the community members keeping mum.
Tolliver-Johnson's relatives said they’re also upset by the lack of progress being made on the case by the Lafayette Police Department, voicing frustrations that not enough action has been taken on leads passed along to detectives by the family and that they’ve struggled to get responses to questions about the case.
Family members said they feel they’re being put in the position of having to investigate and gather information themselves — a proposition that feels unsafe. Tolliver-Johnson's parents, sister and niece said they want to see more proactivity from investigators.