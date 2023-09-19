An election will be called to select a new Lafayette Fire Department representative to the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board after the current member announced his upcoming retirement.
At the board's Wednesday meeting, Lafayette Fire Department Captain Micky Broussard announced his planned retirement from the department after 26 years. Broussard, who served as the board’s most recent chairman, said he would retire by early January, and was submitting notice to Fire Chief Robert Benoit so a new board representative could be elected.
Broussard was first elected to the board in 2018 to complete the previous member’s unexpired term. He was re-elected in 2020 and again earlier this year. He currently serves as fire captain at Station 8, he said. He said his time on the board gave him perspective on the fire service beyond “boots on the ground” work.
“It’s been a great privilege to serve my people, not only in the fire department but also police. I cannot thank the civilian members who volunteer their time, every day or at every meeting, for not only being here and volunteering their time, but actually caring about the members of the departments,” Broussard said.
Wednesday marked Broussard’s last meeting as board chairman. Ron Clark, the board’s current Lafayette Police Department representative, was elected unanimously as the next chairman. Clark joined the board in January, following the retirement of Sgt. Paul Mouton.
The board has five members; two are elected from the bodies of the police and fire departments and the three remaining members are civilians. One is named by the local governing body and two are chosen from a list of candidates put forward by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette president.
The elections for the fire and police representatives follow similar rules.
Benoit will call an election to replace Broussard and solicit nominations. If more than one person is nominated and qualifies as a candidate during the advertising period, an election will be held. All full-time employees under the department’s civil service umbrella are eligible to vote, though the chief only votes if a tie break vote is needed, per state law.
The board representative must be in a position lower than district chief to hold the seat, state law says.
The fire and police board meets monthly and helps administer Lafayette’s civil service system for fire and police employees, which operates separately from Lafayette Consolidated Government’s civil service system. The board’s duties include hearing discipline appeals and posting job notices for open positions, among other responsibilities.