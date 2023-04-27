A Lafayette Parish grand jury handed up charges in two parish homicide cases on Wednesday, and declined charges in a third case.
The grand jury handed up stiffer charges against 24-year-old Deziree Suttoon and 30-year-old Dillon Cormier, who both were previously charged in December in the September death of Suttoon’s 1-year-old son. Cormier was initially charged with second-degree murder, and both were charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles.
On Wednesday, the grand jury increased the couple’s charges to first-degree murder.
Lead prosecutor Andi Lex said the district attorney’s office is leaving the death penalty on the table. She said the case was brought back before the grand jury because of new evidence.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in the 100 block of Willie Mae Lane around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 17 after the child was found unresponsive. The 1-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Keith Talamo, with the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, said the child’s full autopsy results arrived March 30. The toddler’s death was listed as a homicide, with contributors including drowning, intentional scalding and healing injuries consistent with abuse, a coroner’s report said.
Jurors declined to indict 24-year-old Dalelon Malik Williams of New Iberia on a charge of second-degree murder in the Feb. 8, 2022 fatal shooting of Don’dra Anthony. Anthony was shot and killed at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Ridgeview Drive in Broussard.
Corey Etienne, 37, of Lafayette, was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the Jan. 10 shooting death of 30-year-old Megan Goins.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in the Duson area around 1 p.m. Tuesday after Goins was found unresponsive. She died from a gunshot wound.
In her obituary, Goins was remembered “for having the biggest heart that anyone could have. She adored and loved her boys more than anything in the world. In her free time, Megan enjoyed doing arts and crafts and was currently taking courses in Cyber and Data Technology.”
“Our family is heartbroken over the loss of our daughter, Sister, Aunt, Cousin, and friend. Her children will long for a mother they will miss dearly. Her life here may have been taken from us way too soon, but her memory will forever live on in our hearts,” Goins’s obituary said.