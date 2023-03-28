A Lafayette grand jury on Wednesday indicted three suspects on murder charges in separate Lafayette Parish homicides, and declined charges against a father who fatally shot his son in May.
Jurors handed up a first-degree murder indictment for William Roger Broussard, 34, of Lafayette, in the death of 37-year-old Kouminique Marie Savoy, who was found dead at a residence in the 200 block of Prairie Lane on Jan. 23.
Court records show Broussard and Savoy, who share a child, were divorced in December, court records show.
Prior to the divorce, Savoy sought protective orders against Broussard. In 2021, while pregnant, she said he choked and slapped her, spit in her face and grabbed her hard enough to bruise her arms. In 2022, she said he pulled her hair, kicked her and gave her a black eye, the filings show.
Less than two weeks before Broussard is accused of killing Savoy, the most recent protective order was dissolved and a preliminary injunction was put in place instead, ordering the ex-spouses not to harass one another, not to go within 100 yards of each other and to limit their contact to discussions about their child.
Assistant district attorney Frederick Welter said in a filing that the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will not seek the death penalty against Broussard.
Dillon Louviere, 20, of Lafayette, was indicted on second-degree murder in the Nov. 30 shooting death of Kerrington Sam. The 22-year-old was found dead from a gunshot wound inside his apartment in the 100 block of Reserve Drive in Lafayette.
Investigators determined Sam was allowing Louviere to stay on the couch in his apartment and evidence suggests an altercation happened between the two men before Sam was shot, Lafayette Police Sgt. Stephen Bajat said.
Sam’s obituary described the 22-year-old as a hard-working and passionate athlete and entrepreneur with an “infectious smile” and “easy-going personality.”
Jurors also indicted Johnnie Dennis Tolliver, 29, of Lafayette, on a count of second-degree murder in the Feb. 23 shooting death of 27-year-old Abilio Waldermar Bravo Lopez and attempted second-degree murder for the shooting of a second victim, who survived.
Lafayette police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Verdun Street around 12:57 a.m. on Feb. 23 and found Lopez suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders provided emergency medical aid, but the 27-year-old died at the scene.
The grand jury declined second-degree murder charges against 69-year-old Cuba Valliere Jr., who fatally shot his son Terrance James Valliere on May 18 at a Carencro mobile home park.
Carencro Police Chief David Anderson said officers responded to 128 Sateen Royale Circle and found the younger Valliere unresponsive. First responders attempted CPR but the 34-year-old died at the scene after suffering a single gunshot wound to the upper body.
Anderson said investigators determined the deceased was engaged in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, when he began to choke the woman. The elder Valliere attempted to intervene, but his son pulled a knife and charged at him. The 69-year-old fired once, striking his son. The police chief said a knife was recovered beside the younger Valliere’s body.