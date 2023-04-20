A Lafayette home suffered substantial damage in a Wednesday evening fire, the Lafayette Fire Department said.
Firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls about smoke coming from a home in the 100 block of Bunche Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke and flames were coming from the home’s roof above the carport when firefighters arrived and the flames spread to the attic, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said.
Heat from the fire damaged electric service lines and required LUS to disconnect power to several homes while firefighters brought the house fire under control. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control, after which electrical services were restored, he said.
No injuries were reported. The residents were home when the fire started but a neighbor alerted them to the fire and all four escaped safely, Trahan said.
Officials determined the fire started outside near the patio. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home suffered substantial damage as a result of the fire.