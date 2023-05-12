An Omega Drive home sustained heavy fire damage after a fire in a connected exterior room spread to the main residence early Thursday morning, the Lafayette Fire Department said.
Firefighters responded to the home in the 800 block of Omega Drive around 5:03 a.m. after a neighbor called 911. The neighbor noticed smoke while exercising and found the home’s residents were safely outside as heavy smoke poured from the rear of the house, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said.
At least six people reside at the home and all made it out safely after one of the occupants woke up and evacuated the rest of the house.
Firefighters determined the fire originated in a room connected to the home’s exterior and then spread to the attic and second floor of the home. The exterior room’s construction allowed the fire to spread easily, Trahan said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home did not have working electrical service at the time of the fire, he said.