A Lafayette man was arrested for simple arson after a mobile home was set on fire and subsequently caused a grass fire in the Maurice area on Sunday afternoon.
The fire at Trails End Mobile Home Park on Petite Road required firefighters and trucks from seven fire departments to bring the mobile home and related grass fire under control.
Firefighters from the Judice, Duson and Milton volunteer fire departments responded to the 911 call first around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, and were joined by crews from the Lafayette, Maurice and Indian Bayou departments, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
The mobile home fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene. The home’s resident was not home at the time of the fire, and neighbors rescued his dog without injury before firefighters arrived. The mobile home sustained heavy fire damage and the resident lost all of his belongings, Trahan said.
The residential fire ignited a grass fire in a nearby field. Crews from the responding fire departments spent two hours trying to bring both fires under control, Trahan said.
Investigators determined the mobile home fire was intentionally set.
The Lafayette Fire Department and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 30-year-old Jarad Decuir of Lafayette. Decuir was arrested on a count of simple arson and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Sunday, Trahan said.
Anyone with information about the arson case is asked to call the Lafayette Fire Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.