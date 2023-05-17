A Lafayette man is accused of shooting at a Rayne home early Monday.
Tayvion Amondrae Williams, 18, of Lafayette, is accused of shooting at a home in the 1200 block of Barbara Street in Rayne. The shooting happened around 1:24 a.m. Monday, while two adults and two children were inside the home. Fifteen handgun rounds were fired into the residence, the Rayne Police Department said in a statement.
An arrest warrant for attempted first-degree murder was obtained for Williams on Tuesday evening, but shortly before investigators arrested Williams he was taken into custody by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges, the police department said.
The 18-year-old remains in custody in St. Martin Parish, per jail records.