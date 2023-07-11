A Lafayette man was arrested Thursday after St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies say he shot a transformer at a SLEMCO substation in St. Martinville, causing approximately $20,000 in damage.
Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the SLEMCO substation in the 1500 block of Section 28 Road in St. Martinville just before midnight June 25 after a complaint about property damage. The radiator on a transformer was damaged after being shot; the damage was estimated to cost $20,000, the sheriff’s office said.
Joshua Anderson, 21, of Lafayette, was identified as the shooting suspect and was arrested Thursday by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center and booked on a count of felony criminal damage to critical infrastructure, the sheriff’s office said.