A 19-year-old Lafayette man was arrested in a Monday morning shooting, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded to the 500 block of Tolson Road around 9:30 a.m. Monday after a report of a shooting in progress. No one was injured in the shooting, Lafayette Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said.
Savion Comeaux, 19, of Lafayette, was identified as the suspected shooter and arrested on counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and resisting a police officer by force or violence and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, Ponseti said.