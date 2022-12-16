A Lafayette man was arrested on an attempted murder charge after one person was shot on Martin Oaks Drive Thursday.
The Lafayette Police Department responded to a local hospital after a report of a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers determined the shooting happened in the 200 block of Martin Oaks Drive and identified 20-year-old Keton Dugas Jr. as a suspect.
Dugas was arrested on a count of attempted second-degree murder in the case. The victim was in stable condition Thursday evening and recovering, the police department said in a statement.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.