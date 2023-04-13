A suspect has been arrested in the Monday shooting death of a 23-year-old Lafayette man, the Lafayette Police Department said.
Bryson Broussard, 31, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a count of second-degree murder, according to booking records.
Broussard is accused in the death of 23-year-old Kentrevon Gallien, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
Gallien was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 200 block of Sophie Street around 5:15 p.m. Monday. He was lying in the roadway unresponsive when police officers arrived. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died, she said.