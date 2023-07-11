A 21-year-old Lafayette man has turned himself over to police in connection with a Sunday shooting that took the life of an Abbeville man.
Lafayette police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Vaucluse Drive around 11:45 p.m. Sunday and found 18-year-old Joshua Cobb of Abbeville suffering from a gunshot wound. Cobb was pronounced dead at the scene, the Lafayette Police Department said in a statement.
On Tuesday, 21-year-old Shawntravin Sampy of Lafayette turned himself over to police at the Lafayette Police Department’s headquarters and was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a count of second-degree murder, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.