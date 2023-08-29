A Lafayette man wanted on domestic warrants and an international warrant out of Honduras was arrested Monday, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Joel Herrera, 32, was arrested Monday in the 2300 block of Congress Street on domestic warrants for aggravated burglary and battery of a dating partner, and a warrant out of Honduras for robbery issued by INTERPOL, also known as the International Criminal Police Organization, LPSO public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
The 32-year-old was also found in possession of a firearm and police paraphernalia at the time of his arrest, she said.
Herrera was arrested through collaboration between the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center, SWAT team and the Department of Homeland Security’s Lafayette office.
Additional charges are expected in his case, Ponseti said.