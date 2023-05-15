A Lafayette man struck while bicycling in the intersection of Bertrand Drive and West Congress Street on Saturday has died, Lafayette Police said.
Luis Montoya E. Rojas, 47, of Lafayette, was critically injured Saturday night when he rode his bicycle from the Bertrand Drive sidewalk into a West Congress Street crosswalk and was struck by a northbound vehicle in the outside lane. The crash happened around 8:38 p.m., Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Rojas was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries on Sunday.