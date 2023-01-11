A crash Tuesday evening at the intersection of Carmel Drive and Twelfth Street resulted in a fatality, according to Lafayette Police.
Police say about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday a motorcycle collided with a vehicle turning right from the 1800 block of Twelfth Street into the 400 block of Carmel Drive.
The motorcycle was traveling east on Carmel and collided with the front driver-side fender of the vehicle. The motorcycle then made contact with a second vehicle traveling westbound on Carmel. The operator of the motorcycle, 43-year-old Grant Mertz of Lafayette, died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.
Traffic investigators are handling the crash and the investigation is ongoing.