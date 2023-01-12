A Lafayette man was killed after he drove off East Pinhook Road, drove through several yards and struck a tree, the Lafayette Police Department said.
The crash happened near the 1800 block of E. Pinhook Road around 2:45 a.m. Jmarius Charles, 30, was driving east at an undetermined speed when he struck the road’s cement curb and left the roadway. He drove through several yards before striking a tree, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
Charles died from injuries sustained in the crash.