The Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed by a Lafayette police officer at La Bamba Bar and Lounge late Sunday.
Deiondre Solomon, 28, died after being transported to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound, the coroner’s initial findings said.
Solomon was shot by an off-duty Lafayette police officer who was working a security detail at the Johnston Street nightclub, located in the 4400 block near Camellia Boulevard, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
The 28-year-old was fatally wounded during police response to another shooting at the venue.
Around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition as of Monday morning, the Lafayette Police Department said.
Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the initial shooting happened during a fight in the nightclub’s parking lot. The fight is under investigation, but multiple people were involved in the altercation, she said.
Louisiana State Police detectives are investigating Solomon’s shooting. The involved officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is conducted, the Lafayette Police Department said.
Gossen said additional details about what occurred Sunday are not yet available as detectives gather evidence; review video, including surveillance and body camera footage; and conduct interviews.
Anyone with information about the police shooting can contact Louisiana State Police anonymously through their online reporting system at https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or via hotline number at 1-800-434-8007, he said.
Anyone with information about the initial altercation and shooting is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.