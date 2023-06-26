A Lafayette man was killed after he ran off the road and was thrown from his motorcycle in St. Martin Parish early Saturday.
The crash happened around 1 a.m. on La. 341 near Lawless Tauzin Road. Allen Leblanc, 52, of Lafayette, was riding a 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north when he crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left and struck a fence. Leblanc was thrown from his motorcycle when he collided with the fence, Louisiana State Police said.
The 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A standard toxicology sample was collected for analysis. The cause behind the crash remains under investigation, Louisiana State Police said.