A 23-year-old Lafayette man was killed in a Monday evening shooting on Sophie Street.
Lafayette Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 200 block of Sophie Street around 5:15 p.m. and found 23-year-old Kentrevon Gallien lying in the roadway. Gallien was unresponsive when officers arrived and suffering from a gunshot wound, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
The 23-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call the Lafayette Police Department of Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.