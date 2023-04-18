A Lafayette man lost everything in a fire at his Chester Street home Monday evening.
Lafayette firefighters responded to the blaze in the 100 block of Chester Street at 5:38 p.m. Monday. The resident was across the street at a neighbor’s house when he noticed smoke coming from his home and called 911, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said.
When firefighters arrived flames were coming from the front windows of the home, smoke had filled the area and the intense heat was threatening a neighboring home. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly and protect neighboring property from damage, but the involved home suffered heavy fire damage, Trahan said.
Officials determined the fire originated in the living room, but the cause remains under investigation.
The resident lost everything in the fire. The American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to the man.