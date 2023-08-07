A Lafayette man robbed a bank with a threatening note before being arrested on Monday, according to police.
A man walked into a bank in the 3900 block of West Congress Street, which is near Guilbeau Road. He presented a note to a bank employee requesting money and threatened violence if he was refused, Lafayette Police spokesperson Lt. Jace Quebedeaux said in a release.
The employee gave the man an undisclosed amount of money and then the man left, Quebedeaux said.
Officers were called to the bank at about 9:15 a.m. after already responding to several calls in the area about a suspicious man walking into banks wearing a mask and gloves.
Responding officers saw a man who matched the description of the reports of a suspicious person leaving the bank and arrested him, Quebedeaux said.
Officers charged the 39-year-old man with one count of first-degree robbery and booked him into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. If convicted of first-degree robbery, the man could face a minimum of three years in prison and a maximum of 40, according to Louisiana statute.