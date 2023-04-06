A Lafayette man wanted for burglarizing several churches and schools has been arrested.
Phillip Wilson, 62, was arrested Thursday on 10 counts of simple burglary and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. Wilson was wanted for burglarizing area churches and schools, including Ascension Episcopal School’s Johnston Street campus and Our Parish Church on West University Avenue, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
The spokesperson said Wilson entered the buildings while they were unoccupied. She did not release information about what was taken, citing the ongoing investigation.