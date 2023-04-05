The Lafayette Police Department is searching for a 62-year-old man who is suspected of burglarizing several Lafayette churches and schools.
Phillip Wilson, 62, of Lafayette, is accused of burglarizing multiple churches and schools, including Ascension Episcopal’s Johnston Street campus and Our Parish Church at 1400 West University Avenue, in recent weeks, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
Green said his charges indicate the burglaries have occurred after hours, while the buildings were unoccupied.
The department spokesperson said she could not divulge information about what was stolen and whether security footage was used to identify Wilson as the suspected burglar at this stage in the investigation.
Anyone with information about Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.