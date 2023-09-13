A former Lafayette Police Department officer accused of sending an arrestee sexual text messages and suggesting he could influence her case is appealing his termination to the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board.
On Wednesday, board members voted unanimously to hear former Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Pratimakone “Tommy” Aphaiyarath’s appeal of his termination.
Aphaiyarath was fired Aug. 3 after an internal affairs investigation found he violated the department’s general orders regarding professional conduct and responsibilities, according to a filing from his attorney, Daniel Landry III.
The firing followed an investigation into Aphaiyarath’s handling of the arrest of Acadiana resident Christy Lipps, who was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The investigation was launched after Lipps filed a complaint against Aphaiyarath with the department’s internal affairs division June 8, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
Lipps in July filed a related lawsuit against Aphaiyarath and Lafayette Consolidated Government in the 15th Judicial District Court over the arrest, claiming that Aphaiyarath sent her inappropriate text messages and tried to coerce sexual engagement from her by intimating he could use his position to influence the outcome of her OWI arrest.
Lipps, an Arnaudville resident, was arrested June 3 after a traffic stop and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, failing to obey a traffic control device and driving with an expired license plate, according to jail booking records.
Aphaiyarath was the arresting the officer and while booking Lipps into LPCC she claims he took her phone and entered his number under the name “Christy’s Man.” He then proceeded to send her more than 50 sexual text messages between June 3 and June 7, including asking for nude photographs.
Lipps alleges the officer repeatedly suggested he could wield influence over her case.
“Defendant made statements to impress upon plaintiff that he had the power to control her case because of the relationships he maintained with certain individuals within the judicial system and on June 6, 2023, defendant, sent a text message to plaintiff, Christy Spence Lipps, advising her that she had been accepted into sobriety court and that through his efforts she was placed on the ‘fast track’ to resolving her case,” the lawsuit claims.
The Arnaudville woman also claimed that the interactions went beyond sexual coercion.
She alleges Aphaiyarath went to her place of work, copied down her vehicle identification number and then researched her vehicle through databases he accessed in his position as a police officer. He later questioned her about the vehicle over text messages, she claimed in the lawsuit.