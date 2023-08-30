Three and a half weeks after being shot while responding to a call about a domestic fight, Lafayette police officer Hali Bradford was released from the hospital.
Bradford was one of two Lafayette police officers shot and injured while responding to a call about a domestic fight on South General Marshall Street Aug. 5. The shooting also killed 19-month-old Kaci Cyprian and injured her older brother, Kaisyn Cyprian, and an elderly woman.
Lafayette resident John Nicholas, 31, was arrested on first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder and other charges after he was treated at an area hospital for injuries sustained when an officer returned fire.
The Lafayette Police Department said in a statement that Bradford was cleared on Wednesday "to go home and continue on the road to recovery.”
The other injured officer was released within a day of the shooting, the department said in a previous statement.
Bradford, a member of the U.S. Army National Guard, has been with the Lafayette Police Department since December 2020. The Cecilia native spent her 25th birthday in the hospital with her husband, fellow Lafayette Police Department officer Adam Bradford, at her side. The couple wed in July in Colorado, they said in an interview with The Acadiana Advocate on Aug. 17.
The couple said the near-death experience has given them a greater appreciation for their relationship and the value of small joys.
“It’s the little things, like taking a shower. I won’t ever take that for granted,” Hali Bradford said.