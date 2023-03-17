A Lafayette couple has been arrested after their 5-year-old was treated at a local hospital for burns and bruises, the Lafayette Police Department said.
Lafayette police officers were called to a local hospital on March 9 after a 5-year-old boy was brought with second-degree burns on his hand and bruising on his face and upper body. Investigators determined the injuries resulted from negligible actions by the child’s parents. The boy’s father, 34-year-old Preston King, was booked on a count of second-degree cruelty to juveniles, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
The boy’s mother, 33-year-old Alexandra King, was arrested Friday on a count of second-degree cruelty to juveniles and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.